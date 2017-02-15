The Sharon Police Department adopted a racial profiling policy to stop any potential discrimination at the city board meeting Monday night.

In other news, Sharon School informed the city board they were going to pave the walking track at the school.

Meanwhile, sealed bids to buy old trucks from the Public Works department were taken until the meeting’s end.

The Sharon City Board also agreed to buy a table of 10 for $380 at the Weakley County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet April 21st.

Sharon resident Randy Edwards donated a section of land on South Woodlawn to be used for the town’s community center.

The next Sharon City Board meeting is March 13th.