A group of Sharon students will perform part of a play for the governor and state legislators Tuesday at the State Capitol in Nashville.

Tori Shepherd’s eighth-grade class at Sharon School had recently completed a lesson on the Holocaust in her reading class, when a National Holocaust Commission speaker made an appearance in her class.

After the speaker was impressed by how knowledgeable the Sharon group was on the Holocaust, she invited the entire class to perform a scene from “The Diary of Anne Frank” during the National Day of Remembrance for the Holocaust.

The class of Sharon eighth-graders will now perform in front of Governor Bill Haslam, state legislators, and Holocaust survivors Tuesday in Nashville.