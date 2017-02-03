The Sharon Fire Department has received a $2,600 fire prevention grant from the commercial property insurance company FM Global.

The grant will help with pre-fire planning to monitor information in local community buildings, and to also aid the fire department in emergency siutations.

FM Global representatives recently presented the grant award to Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings at the station located on South Hollis Street.

The fire prevention grant award is likely to be on the agenda at the Sharon City Board meeting February 13th.