Two Sharon men who play a key role in the town’s government were involved in one of the tightest votes for a Weakley County Commissioner’s Seat at the Courthouse in Dresden.

Fire Chief Gary Eddings and Alderman Jason Plunk sat beside each other at Monday night’s commission meeting as both men were nominated to become District 4 Commissioner, before the vote resulted in an 8-8 tie.

Eddings became the new commissioner after a vote of approval from County Mayor Jake Bynum to break the tiebreak.

Commissioner Eddings says he’s friends with Plunk, and both knew this could be a close vote.

Alderman Jason Plunk says he was pleased with a tight vote.

Gary Eddings replaces Carmen Chandler as the District 4 Commissioner.