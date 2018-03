The City of Sharon has a new Police Chief following its monthly board meeting.

City Recorder Donna Stricklin says the board voted 3 to 1 to ask Ricky Cobb to return as Chief.

Subsequently, Cobb resigned yesterday morning with the Greenfield Police Department.

Mayor Monroe Ary says he’s happy to have Cobb back following a long search.

The Police Chief position had been vacant for nearly four months prior to Cobb agreeing to return.