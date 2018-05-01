Colton Andrew Nanney, at age 24, was elected to join the Weakley County commission in September during the Republican primary election held May 1st.

Nanney is a farmer and owns CN Trucking.

He is a 2012 graduate of Westview High School and will join Gary Eddings on the commission representing District 4. There was no Democrat candidate running in the primary.

Eddings received 348 votes.

Nanney received 178 while Jake Waterfield received 170.

That was elected in the primary without opposition will be sworn in at the September commission meeting.

Candidates with opposition will square off August 2 in the general election.

Nanney is congratulated by incumbents David Hawks of Martin (r) and Gary Eddings (l) of Sharon.