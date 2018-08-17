Sharon School was briefly evacuated Friday morning after a burned out air conditioning motor sent smoke throughout the school.

Sharon School Principal Michelle Clements says the Sharon Fire Department was call just before 8:00 Friday morning, with Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings and Sharon firefighters arriving within moments.

Students and staff were evacuated from the building until Chief Eddings declared the building safe to re-enter.

Clements says there was never a fire at any part of the building, only smoke.

As a precautionary measure, students remained supervised in the gym while the building was aired out.

Sharon Police Chief Ricky Cobb and deputies from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department provided additional security while doors to the building remained opened.

Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier, along with Weakley County Schools Supervisor of Maintenance, Wayne Reynolds responded to the scene as well.

Frazier commended the students and staff for evacuating the building in a safe and orderly manner and stated that maintenance staff were already working to repair the motor.

