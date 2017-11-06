A Sharon woman was killed Saturday night in a four vehicle accident in Fulton.

Fulton police reports said officers were called just after 6:30 to U.S. Highway 51 North, near the intersection of Newton Road.

Preliminary investigations showed that a 1999 pick-up truck driven by 40 year old Steven “Shane” Henderson, of Fulton, was traveling North when it crossed the center line and struck a 2009 Ford Escape driven by 54 year old Kenneth Robinson, of Sharon.

A 2010 pickup truck driven by a 16 year old male driver from Clinton, was traveling South and struck the rear of Robinson’s vehicle and left the roadway into a pond.

Police reports said a fourth vehicle, driven by Fred Ragan, of Ridgely, sideswiped Henderson’s vehicle as it sat disabled in the roadway.

Multiple emergency service agencies responded to the scene and extricated three individuals from the vehicles and transported them to hospitals.

52 year old Teena Robinson, of Sharon, who was a graduate of Obion County Central High School, died as a result of her injuries.

Her husband Kenneth was airlifted to The Med in Memphis with multiple serious injuries, and Henderson was airlifted to The Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashvile, also with serious injuries.

An investigation is still ongoing by Fulton Police, and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is assisting with the collision reconstruction.