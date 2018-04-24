Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas says he has addressed an individual accused of scamming local residents of money.

Sheriff Thomas issued a Public Service Announcement on Monday, advising county residents to be aware of a black male and black female traveling in a Ford Crown Victoria with no rear window.

The two were reportedly stopping at houses and scamming people of money, stating they were out of gas, out of food or just got out of the hospital.

Sheriff Thomas said all of the claims were not true, with reports of the individuals stopping at homes in Medina, Cades and other areas.

The Sheriff told the male subject that he would not be allowed to continue taking advantage of county residents, and additional reports would be directed to the District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone who should be approached by a male subject driving this described vehicle, is urged to contact their local police.