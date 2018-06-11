Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson has requested funding from the county to place School Resource Officers in all Weakley County Schools.

Wilson made his request to the Public Safety Committee Monday, which passed through to the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee to discuss Tuesday morning.

Currently, there is one SRO that covers both the Martin Primary and Elementary Schools, one at Martin Middle School, and one at Westview High School.

Sheriff Wilson’s proposal would place an officer in Dresden Elementary, Middle and High Schools, Gleason School, Greenfield School, and Sharon School, as well as providing an additional officer at Martin Elementary.

Wilson’s proposal would cost just over $382,000 in the next fiscal year, however, the sheriff says the officers couldn’t be hired until after the budget is passed, which would be the end of July at the earliest, so the cost would be less.

Wilson also said the proposed budget included several start-up or first-year costs which would not be included in the budget for 2019-20.