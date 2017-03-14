Dyersburg police are still seeking the whereabouts of a man who fired shots that struck a residence and car.

Police reports said officers were called Friday afternoon to Tucker Street, where witnesses said 25 year old William Love, of Dyersburg, had fired the shots with several people at the scene.

Police learned the shooting stemmed from an earlier altercation, which took place at a different location.

A warrant was obtained charging Love with attempted second degree murder.

He is described as a black male, 6’2” tall weighing 165 pounds, who may possibly be traveling to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Dyersburg Police Department.