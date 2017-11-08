An investigation surrounding the shooting death of a Mayfield man has led to the arrest of two people.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 learned that 46 year old Timothy Roper, 32 year old Miranda Murphy and 28 year old Joshua White, all of Mayfield, were in the Boaz community Monday night to rob a homeowner on McNeil Road.

After forcing their was into the home, the suspects robbed and assaulted the elderly individual, who then shot Roper.

Roper was then brought to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, where he was pronounced dead from the gunshot.

Tuesday night, Troopers arrested Ms. Murphy and White, charging them with complicity to commit first degree burglary and first degree robbery.

Ms. Murphy was also additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Preliminary autopsy reports on Tuesday confirmed that Roper died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The investigation into the case is still ongoing by Post 1.