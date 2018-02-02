Two men were arrested after a shooting in Carlisle County that sent one person to a hospital.

Kentucky State Police reports said the incident happened just after noon on Wednesday.

Troopers responded after an altercation at a home on Highway 1591, and found that 49-year-old Robert Ballard, of Bardwell, had been shot.

Reports said Ballard was flown from the scene to an area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Following an investigation, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Ronald Williams, of Bardwell, on charges of first-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and six counts of wanton endangerment.

48-year-old Richard Wright, of Arlington, was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men were taken to Ballard County Jail.