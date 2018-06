A nine-year-old boy was airlifted to a Nashville hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Henry County.

Sheriff Monte Belew says the shooting happened around 12:15 while the boy was target-shooting with his father.

Sheriff’s Investigators believe the gun accidentally went off.

Emergency personnel transported the boy to Paris Landing State Park where he was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Belew says foul play is not suspected and the shooting is still under investigation.