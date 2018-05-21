A South Fulton man is hospitalized at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, following a shooting early Saturday morning in South Fulton.

Police Chief Andy Crocker said officers responded just before 1:30 to a residence on Bates Street, where Eddie Polk reported someone kicked in the door and asked “where is the bag”.

Polk told officers he was in another part of the home with a young child when the home invasion occurred, with shots then being fired at David Polk Jr., who was struck multiple times in the chest and groin.

The report said David Polk then made his way to West Street in Fulton, where he made contact with an off-duty police officer at his home.

An ambulance was called and Polk was later airlifted to Nashville.

The report said an investigation is still ongoing into the shooting, and anyone with any information is urged to contact the South Fulton Police Department.

Chief Crocker informed Thunderbolt News that Polk is recovering at the hospital and is expected to be released in the next couple of days.