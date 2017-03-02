A Hickman man was arrested in Fulton after trying to steal merchandise from the Wal-Mart store.

Police reports said 22 year old Dalton Haney was observed taking a flashlight from a shelve, then going into the restroom.

An associate at the store then entered the restroom and heard Haney ripping open the packaging.

Reports said Haney was then seen leaving the bathroom and dropping the packaging on the floor, while also taking a package of batteries.

He was stopped just before leaving the store, and admitted to the theft, which was valued at just under $39 dollars.

Haney was charged with theft under $500 and taken to the Fulton County Detention Center.