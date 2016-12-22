Fulton police arrested two people on shoplifting charges, with drugs also found in their possession.

Police reports said officers were called to Wal-Mart where 42 year old Corey Walker, of South Fulton, and 30 year old Mary Meadows, of Fulton, were found to be in possession of stolen items.

Reports said a watch was taken from Walker’s pocket, valued at $11.50, while Ms. Meadows had merchandise in her possession valued at $13.00.

During the search, officers also discovered methamphetamine in Walker’s possession.

Walker and Meadows were each charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500, with Walker additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine.