Union City police have responded to several shoplifting calls during this Christmas shopping season.

With just days remaining until Christmas Day, and late minute shopping expected to be heavy, Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield said business owners need to be aware of those who may commit theft.

Chief Barfield also offered some after Christmas tips, to help protect the home from a burglary opportunity.

During these final days of shopping, the Chief again reminds residents to place packages in the trunk of the vehicle, park in well lit areas, shop in groups if possible, and for women to always keep a close watch on their purses while using a shopping cart.