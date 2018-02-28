Paducah police are searching for a man who twice fired shots at two teenagers.

Reports said two 16-year old’s told officers they were walking in the area of Elmwood Court, when a black male riding a bicycle approached them and started shooting.

The teenagers said they ran from the scene to a friends home and stayed there several minutes.

When they decided to walk home again, they encountered the same man, who fired one shot in their direction.

The teenagers said they again fled on foot and were unsure of the direction the shooter took.

Neither of the teenagers was struck by the fired shots.