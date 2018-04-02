A Martin man is facing multiple charges following a shots fired call Sunday afternoon around 6:30 on Old Fulton Road.

Officers investigated the gunshot shortly after being fired and discovered a black male in a white sedan had shot towards a group of individuals near Park Place Apartments.

No one was struck by the gunfire and the assailant drove off after firing the shot. Victims and witnesses told officers that the assailant, 34 yearl old Dexter Sowell, had come back to the location on foot and initiated a fight with some of the original victims.

Sowell was located in the area by officers and taken into custody. His vehicle was located at 107 Knox Street. A .40 caliber weapon was also located.

Sowell is being charged with reckless endangerment involving a firearm, four counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, one count of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

He will appear for an initial arraignment Tuesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.