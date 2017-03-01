Simmons Bank has announced the hiring of a new chief information officer.

Paul Kanneman is the company’s new chief information officer and executive vice president after 14 years of service with the international accounting firm Grant Thornton in Dallas.

Kanneman took on leadership roles with the Dallas business including time as national managing principal of the firm’s business consulting and compliance services.

Simmons Bank is an Arkansas-based company with locations in Martin, Dresden, and South Fulton.