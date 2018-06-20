SIU’s Board of Trustees meets Thursday in a special meeting to consider placing SIU President Randy Dunn on administrative leave.

The board’s consideration for the action comes after a dispute over a failed move to shift about $5 million dollars in state funding between its campuses.

The board’s agenda also includes consideration of appointing an acting president.

Three state lawmakers called for Dunn’s resignation last month after release of an internal email in which Dunn used an expletive to describe opponents of shifting money from SIU’s Carbondale campus to its growing Edwardsville campus.

Dunn was president of Murray State University from 2006 to 2013 when the MSU Board of Trustees voted not to extend his contract.