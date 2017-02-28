Six UT Martin Basketball Players made the All-OVC team.

Kendall Spray was named OVC Freshman of the Year after leading the Skyhawks in scoring with 13 points a game, and she also made the All-OVC second team.

Ashton Feldhaus and Myah Taylor were both named to the All-OVC Second Team as well.

Meanwhile, after earning a few adidas OVC Player of The Week Awards, Jacolby Mobley was named to the All-OVC First Team.

Javier Martinez was named to the All-OVC Second Team, and Matthew Butler made the OVC All-Newcomer Squad.