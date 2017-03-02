The Kentucky Department of Labor, and the Justice and Public Safety Council, have collaborated on a project to teach skilled trades to prison inmates and juvenile offenders.

The program, called “Justice to Journeyman” will help individuals receive a journeyman credential, and network those individuals with private sector jobs.

Governor Matt Bevin said Kentucky was going to lead the nation in returning people back from the justice system, to having productive, useful lives.

Programs to be offered includes electrical, welding, carpentry and telecommunications.

The Department of Corrections discharged more than 18,600 Kentucky inmates last year, along with 295 juveniles from youth development centers.

Reports said approximately 24,000 inmates are housed in Kentucky at this time, costing nearly $500-thousand dollars annually from the state.