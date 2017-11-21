The Ohio Valley Conference has announced their All-OVC Football Teams, with six UT-Martin players recognized.

Senior safety Kahlid Hagens earned his second consecutive spot on the All-OVC First Team, after ranking in the Top-25 in the nation for forced fumbles, interceptions and punt return interceptions. Hagens also had 49 tackles on the year.

Making the All-OVC Second Team was junior running back Ladarius Galloway, senior nose tackle Jay Murphy, junior linebacker James Gilleylen, freshman specialist Peyton Logan and senior safety Tae Martin.

Galloway and Logan were also honored by the conference with spots on the All-Newcomer squad.

UT-Martin finished their season with a record of (6-5) overall, and (4-4) on OVC play.

The conference record marked the 13th consecutive season to finish with at least a .500 record in the league standings.