Single game and season ticket packages are currently available for the UT Martin Skyhawks’ five home games at Hardy Graham Stadium.

Expanded chair seats can be purchased for a full season at $85 to the general public or $55 for UTM faculty and staff. Bench backs are available for $75 to the general public or $47 for UTM faculty and staff. General admission packages are available for $50. Business and industry tickets can be purchased in six-ticket bench back bundles for industry representatives and business owners for $395.

Individual game tickets are available at $20 for chair seats or $18 for bench backs. General admission tickets are sold for $15. Group tickets are available for groups of 10 or more for $12 per general admission ticket.

Fans will get the first look at the Skyhawks with the home opener scheduled for September 15 against Chattanooga for Family Weekend. The Skyhawks will also play host to OVC rivals Austin Peay (September 22), Eastern Kentucky (October 13), Southeast Missouri (October 27) and Tennessee Tech (November 10). The program’s annual Homecoming contest is scheduled for Saturday, October 27 against Southeast Missouri.

Tickets may be purchased by mail at 1091A Skyhawk Fieldhouse or through the UT Martin Ticket Office by calling 731-881-7207.

The Skyhawk Ticket Office accepts payment via cash or check along with Visa, Mastercard and Discover credit cards. A $10 processing fee is added to all ticket orders.

