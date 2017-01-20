– It took 50 minutes to decide a victor in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center last night as the UT Martin men’s basketball team pulled away in double overtime to notch an 82-71 Ohio Valley Conference win against Eastern Illinois.

In a game that featured 10 ties and 15 lead changes, the Skyhawks made big plays down the stretch to improve to 13-8 overall with a 3-3 conference mark.

Jacolby Mobley set a new career-high with 28 points while logging all 50 minutes tonight for UT Martin, who shot 88.9 percent (8-of-9, including a perfect 3-for-3 from three-point range) in the two extra periods.

Kedar Edwards collected 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Skyhawks while Javier Martinez (12 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks) accumulated his fourth double-double of the season. Matthew Butler added 15 points to go along with five assists to round out the double-digit scorers for UT Martin, who was playing in its first multiple overtime contest since a triple overtime bout against Arkansas State on Nov. 16, 2012.

Mobley accounted for 12 of UT Martin’s first 15 points of the game but Eastern Illinois was able to open up a 13-point lead midway through the first half.

The Skyhawks will look to wrap up an undefeated three-game homestand when they play host to OVC West rival SIUE on Saturday, Jan. 21. Tipoff is set for approximately 6 p.m., following the UT Martin women’s basketball contest that begins at 4 p.m.

(Game summary provided by UT Martin Sports.)