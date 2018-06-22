UT Martin softball coach Donley Canary has announced four outstanding players to the program’s 2018 recruiting class.

Joining the Skyhawks this fall are Gabby Campbell, a freshmen infielder from Brunswick High School in Ohio, Alexis Grampp, a junior infielder from Chattanooga transferring from Chipola Community College, Haylee Short, a junior outfielder from Hillsboro, Missouri transferring from Lake Land Community College, and Shelby Woodard, a junior infielder from Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, transferring from North Alabama.

Coach Canary says the new recruits have upgraded the team’s roster, and that all of them have the ability to come in and play immediately.

The four new players join a decorated 2018 signing class which features Erin Gallagher from Suwanee, Georgia, Kenna Garst from Petersburg, Michigan, Chelsey Gore from Lexington, Tennessee, Georgia Land from Ethridge, Tennessee, Kallie Pickens from Jackson, Tennessee, Alexis Ray from Louisville, Kentucky, and Chayse Skinner from Spring Hill, Florida.