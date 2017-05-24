UT-Martin track star Ann Asipan has earned a spot with some of the best in the nation, at the NCAA Track and Field East Preliminary Outdoor Championships in Lexington, Kentucky.

The two-time Ohio Valley Conference champion will compete this Saturday in the women’s 5,000 meters event.

Asipan is a Senior from Kenya, and was recently named the Bettye Giles Female Athlete of the Year.

She is heralded as the most decorated cross country and track athlete in Skyhawk history.

Asipan earned the invitation after posting a school record 5K time of 16:08, which ranked her 20th out of the 48 competitors in the NCAA East Championship.

Twelve athletes from each region, in each event, will qualify for the NCAA National Championships in Eugene, Oregon on June 7th thru the 10th.