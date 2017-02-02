Javier Martinez set the tone early as the UT Martin men’s basketball team dominated from start to finish in a 75-46 dismantling of Ohio Valley Conference rival Tennessee Tech Wednesday evening.

A senior forward out of St. Croix, Virgin Islands, Martinez was responsible for the program’s first-ever game of at least 20 points and 20 rebounds at the Division-I level (since 1992). He scored a game-high 22 points to go along with a career-best 21 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. The 6-7, 210-pounder joins Tennessee State’s Wayne Martin and current Denver Nuggets star and Morehead State alum Kenneth Faried as the only OVC players to record a 20-20 game in the last seven years.

The 29-point margin of victory is the program’s largest OVC road win in school history, eclipsing the previous record of 27 points (a 100-73 win at Tennessee State on Feb. 7, 2009). The 46 points were UT Martin’s second-lowest scoring output allowed against a Division-I opponent, narrowly missing out on the program record of 43 points in a 61-43 road win at Samford on Jan. 24, 2008.