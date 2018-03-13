The University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball team will travel to Indiana for the first round of the 2018 Women’s National Invitational Tournament on Thursday, March 15. Tip-off from Assembly Hall will be announced tomorrow.

UT Martin will be making its seventh postseason appearance in the past eight years and eighth in the program’s 26-year Division-I history. This also marks the Skyhawks fourth appearance in the Women’s NIT, with appearances also in 1999, 2015 and 2016.

The Skyhawks are coming off a 19-14 overall season while finishing second in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 13-5 league mark. UT Martin pushed its season all the way to the OVC Basketball Championship finals with a pair of wins against Southeast Missouri and SIUE before falling in heartbreaking fashion in the tournament finals to No. 22 ranked Belmont.

UT Martin boasts three players in double figures led by the play of All-OVC first team selection Kendall Spray with 16.6 points per game. OVC All-Newcomer selection Chelsey Perry is averaging 11.4 ppg and junior guard Emanye Robertson rounds out three with 11.2 ppg.

Indiana enters the WNIT with a 17-14 record after going 9-7 and finishing tied for seventh in the Big Ten Conference. The Hoosiers are led by the play of senior guard Tyra Buss who leads the team with 20.6 points and 4.9 assists per game while a total of four players score in double figures.

The Postseason WNIT will open with all first-round games taking place Wednesday through Friday, March 14-16. The event culminates Saturday, March 31 with the championship game, which will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network. All games are hosted by participating schools. The WNIT began in 1998 and is in its 20th year.