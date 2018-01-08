UT-Martin football coach Jason Simpson has announced the signing of 15 new players to the team.

In conjunction with the inaugural mid-year signing period, coach Simpson said the Skyhawks picked up players from seven states, which will help fill needs in the defensive back group, and at wide receiver.

The Tennessee signees included Class-3A First Team All State quarterback John Bachus III, from Giles County High School, and Cookeville High School tight end Davin Dyal.

The early signees also include University of Indiana wide receiver transfer Phillip Benker, and 10 junior college transfers.