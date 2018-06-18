UT Martin men’s basketball coach Anthony Stewart says junior Jeremy Joyner, a 6-9, 215-pound center out of Roane State Community College in Harriman, Tennessee, has signed with the Skyhawks program.

Joyner averaged 11.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season at Roane State.

Joyner is part of a five-man signing class for Skyhawks men’s basketball in 2018-19, joining Pitt transfer and Union City native Parker Stewart, Charles Henderson from Trinidad State Junior College, and John A. Logan College transfer Derek Hawthorne, Jr. as spring signees while Quinton Dove of Cuyahoga Community College inked his commitment to the Skyhawks last fall.