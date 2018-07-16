UT Martin head soccer coach Phil McNamara has announced the 2018 schedule, which features 17 total matches and nine home bouts.

The 2018 slate features matches against seven teams who posted a winning record in 2017.

The Skyhawks will take on squads from seven different conferences including system rival Tennessee, who advanced to the second round of the NCAA Women’s College Cup.

UT Martin kicks off its 21st season in school history on August 17 as it travels to Sun Belt Conference foe Arkansas State.

The Skyhawks will take a week off before hitting the road for an August 24 matchup against Conference USA opponent Marshall as they look to duplicate last year’s 4-1 victory in the season opener.

The home opener takes place against Southwestern Athletic Conference rival Jackson State on August 26 followed by an August 29th bout against Missouri Valley Conference opponent Evansville.

The Skyhawks then travel to Knoxville to take on the Volunteers on September 2.

UT Martin returns home for a pair of matches against Western Carolina on September 7 and Union on September 8.

The Skyhawks ramp up OVC action on September 16 as they head to Southeast Missouri.

UTM comes back to Skyhawk Field to take on Tennessee Tech on September 21.

UT Martin then heads to the Land of Lincoln for a September 28 matchup against SIUE and a September 30 bout with Eastern Illinois before coming home to take on Murray State on October 5.

The Skyhawks then travel to Jacksonville State on October 7 and to Belmont on October 12 to round out their season road slate.

The final three matches of the regular season will take place at Skyhawk Field as UT Martin hosts Austin Peay on October 14 to begin the homestand.

The Skyhawks then host a pair of schools from the Bluegrass State as Eastern Kentucky comes to town on October 19 before the regular season finale against Morehead State on October 21.

The 2018 OVC Championship will feature an eight-team field and will begin on October 26 with the No. 5 through No. 8 seeds playing in the opening round.

The winners of the aforementioned matches will then advance to play the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds on October 28.

All games in the first two rounds will be hosted by the better seed. The No. 1 seed (who will receive a bye to the semifinals along with the No. 2 seed) will host the semifinals and final on November 2 and November 4.

