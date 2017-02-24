For the second consecutive weekend, the UT-Martin baseball team will play their games in Union City.

Due to ongoing field renovations at Skyhawk Field, UT-Martin’s three game series against Arkansas Pine Bluff will be played at Elam Stadium.

The Skyhawks opened their season last weekend in Union City, winning two of three games from Buffalo in front of large crowds of fans.

The three game series against the Golden Lions is the first meeting between the two schools, with UT-Martin holding a 14-4 record all-time against Southwestern Athletic Conference opponents.

First pitch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will take place at 2:00.