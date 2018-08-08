The UT Martin soccer squad fell by a narrow 3-2 margin to Lipscomb in its first exhibition match of the year.

UTM was led offensively by Katelyn Colvin and Skylar Boes as both Skyhawks found the back of the net. In all, six UTM players tallied shots as Boes and Amy McGivern both accounted for a pair of shots on goal.

McGivern was the lone Skyhawk to play the exhibition in its entirety. Danae Kaldaridou logged 88 minutes on the pitch while Kamryn Chappell tallied 84 minutes in the match.

Makenzie Crawford started at the goalkeeper spot and recorded a pair of saves in her 30-plus minutes between the posts. Erica Myers finished out the match and saved five Bison shot on goal attempts in the remainder of the contest.

The Skyhawks hosts North Alabama Saturday in its second and final exhibition match of the preseason slate. Kickoff is 12:30 at Skyhawk Field.

