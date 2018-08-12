The UT Martin football team held its first of two scheduled scrimmages during fall camp on Saturday night in front of a steady contingent of fans at Hardy Graham Stadium.

The Skyhawks held their eighth practice of the 20-practice camp segment on Saturday, capitalizing on the team’s variety of periods before holding their first scrimmage.

The team eclipsed the 100-play mark before closing the practice while both sides of the ball found success.

Skyhawks head coach Jason Simpson said, “It was good because everyone got to play, ones, twos and threes all got to play while we even got our specialist some work. I tell the guys that the ones are about who we are in a three-week span. The twos and threes are where you look for individual success of guys winning their reps to see if they can get reps in the games. Offensively, we saw some plays tonight that were nice. The backs made some good runs and it was a good day.”

The Skyhawk offense tallied 15 combined first downs on the evening while the play calling was nearly mirrored with 44 run calls and 42 pass plays. As a whole, the offense scored six touchdowns on the night.

The Skyhawk defense posted a big day, forcing a pair of turnovers while notching one touchdown. David Little thwarted a potential scoring drive by intercepting a ball in the endzone for the team’s first forced turnover. The defense would nearly get another when Anthony Brown tallied a strip sack which the offense later recovered. The squad then notched their final forced turnover when James Gilleylen recovered a fumble and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown.

In addition to the team’s turnovers, Brown led the team with two sacks while Loren Young and Porter Streator III also notched sacks.

On special teams, Ryan Courtright and newcomer Ryan Clark shared kicking duties. Courtright tallied field goal attempts from 37 yards on a pair of instances along with a 41-yard attempt and a pair of PATs. Clark attempted a 37-yard field goal along with a PAT.

The Skyhawks return to the practice field Monday, with six consecutive practices before the final scrimmage of camp on Saturday, August 18.

Practices and scrimmages are open to the public.

The Skyhawks open their season September 1 at Missouri.

