UT-Martin head football coach Jason Simpson introduced 21 players to the Skyhawk program on National Signing Day Wednesday.

A large crowd of people turned out at the Champions Club pres box to see clips of the new recruits to the football program.

The recruiting class included 18 high school seniors, and three college transfers from five states.

Coach Simpson said 10 of the players were from the state of Tennessee.

Simpson told the crowd that he was “excited and humbled by the players and their families that choose UT-Martin as their home for the next four years.”