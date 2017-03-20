The UT-Martin Skyhawks men’s basketball team will try to continue their post season run tonight, when they take on Campbell University in North Carolina.

The Skyhawks advanced to tonight’s second round game of the CollegeInsider.com Tournament with an opening round home win over North Carolina-Ashville.

The Camels won their opening game against Houston Baptist.

Campbell University plays in the Big South Conference and comes into tonight’s game with a season record of (18-17).

Tip-off tonight will begin at 6:00, with broadcast on Star 95.1 starting at 5:30.