The UT-Martin Skyhawks golf team will begin the defense of their Ohio Valley Conference title on Monday.

Coach Jerry Carpenter’s team will be in Muscle Shoals, Alabama for the three day, 54-hole OVC Golf Championships.

The Skyhawks won the tournament, and NCAA bid, last year by one stroke over Morehead State.

Hunter Richardson also claimed the individual OVC Tournament medalist honors, becoming only the second UT-Martin player to accomplish the feat.

The Skyhawks are scheduled to tee off Monday morning from 10:30 until 11:10, and will be paired with Morehead State and Jacksonville State on the opening day.