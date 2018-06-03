The official draws for the 70th annual College National Finals Rodeo have been announced, as University of Tennessee at Martin representatives are making final preparations for their trip to Casper, Wyoming.

The nations 24th ranked Skyhawks will send seven participants at the National Finals, which takes place on June 10th thru the 16th.

The men’s rodeo team earned a spot in the field by finishing second in the Ozark Region, and will make their 44th trip in the last 45 years.

Four of UT Martin’s team members will be making return trips to Wyoming, while Colton Matthews, Chase Thrasher and Jonny Walker will make their first appearance.

Team members will be participating in steer wrestling, bull riding, barrel racing, team roping and bareback riding.

Kenzley Wilson is the lone women’s participant for UT-Martin, and will be participating in barrel racing.