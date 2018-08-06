The UT Martin soccer squad begins its preseason practice and exhibition matches this week to prep for the 2018 slate.

UT Martin travels to Lipscomb Tuesday night at 6:00 then hosts North Alabama this Saturday at 12:30.

UTM finished the 2017 season with a 6-11-3 mark and returned to the OVC Championship tournament for the first time since 2015.

The Skyhawks return nearly every player from last season with the addition of four freshmen. Head coach Phil McNamara will look to seniors Amy McGivern, Danae Kaldaridou, Maggie Burkett, Kaci Mitchell, Katelyn Colvin, Makenzie Crawford, and Sara Ketis for their veteran presence on the pitch.

The 2018 squad also returns four Skyhawks who have garnered All-OVC accolades in their careers. McGivern, Kaldaridou, Burkett and Kamryn Chappell have been named all-conference since 2015.

UT Martin opens its 21st season of soccer by traveling to Arkansas State on Friday, August 17. The match is set to begin at 4:00.

The Skyhawks play nine home matches in 2018, starting with Southwestern Athletic Conference foe Jackson State on August 26.

Conference action begins on September 16 as UTM looks to make its 16th appearance in the OVC Championship tournament, held October 26 through November 4.

