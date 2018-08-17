The UT Martin soccer team outshot host Arkansas State by a 19-5 margin this afternoon but a pair of first half goals carried the Red Wolves to a 2-0 win in the season opener for both squads.

The Skyhawks doubled up Arkansas State in shots on goal (6-3) but UTM could not find the back of the net. The Skyhawks held a 9-4 shot advantage in the opening half while outshooting the Red Wolves by a 10-1 margin in the final 45 minutes.

A total of 10 different UTM players attempted a shot this afternoon, led by Danae Kaldaridou’s four attempts. Skylor Keane (three shots) heavily contributed to the Skyhawk offensive attack while Sara Ketis, Nicole Collins, Alice Adams and Skylar Boes each added two shots apiece for UT Martin.

Sophomore Erica Myers was one of two Skyhawks to log the full 90 minutes today, as the goalkeeper made one save in net. Defender Kaci Mitchell also went the distance for UTM today.

Arkansas State got on the scoreboard in the 12th minute after a Riley Ebenroth free kick from 25 yards out snuck past Myers. The Skyhawks placed five shots on goal in the first half before Maggie Ertl added another goal for the Red Wolves at the 41st minute.

UT Martin once again peppered the goal in the second half while the Skyhawk defense limited Arkansas State to just a single shot attempt (in the 72nd minute). However, UTM could not break through as the Red Wolves held on for the win.

The Skyhawks are back in action next week, traveling to Marshall on Friday, August 24 before the home opener takes place against Jackson State Sunday, August 26 at 2:00.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...