The UT Martin Skyhawks volleyball program begins the fall season with its first practice Monday at Skyhawk Fieldhouse.

With the 2018 season opener in three weeks, head coach Jaclynn Wilson will direct a roster that includes seven returners and six newcomers. Each returner boasts starting experience from 2017.

Senior outside hitter Megan Fair is the lone Skyhawk returner who started in all 29 matches last fall, as she ranked second on the team in both kills (2.57 per set) and digs (2.29 per set).

Libero Brooke Gyori also returns for her senior campaign after ranking fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference in digs (4.48 per set) a season ago.

The sophomore duo of Kenzie Hinshaw (team-highs of 687 assists and 26 service aces) and Justine Walker (second on the team with 87 blocks) round out the Skyhawks’ returning starters.

Hannah Phillips (88 sets played) and Jamie Rys (87 sets played) also return while Maddie Noble is slated to see her first action as a Skyhawk after redshirting in 2017.

One junior, one sophomore and four freshmen comprise the Skyhawk newcomers this fall.

Wilson will lean on the experienced transfer duo of Gintare Mackeviciute (two years at Lindsey Wilson College) and Logan Wallick (one season at Fort Hays State) while Addison Conley, Lindsey Geurin, Jessica Reynolds and Karen Scanlon will vie for playing time in their debut collegiate seasons.

UTM hosts North Alabama for a home exhibition August 18 before kicking off the season with a trio of matches at the Cardinal Classic in Louisville August 24-25.

