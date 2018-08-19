The UT Martin volleyball squad fell 3-1 against North Alabama in an exhibition match Saturday at Skyhawk Fieldhouse.

The Skyhawks won the first set 25-19, but the Lions come back with the last three sets 17-25, 22-25, and 23-25.

Junior Hannah Phillips was UT Martin’s most efficient performer offensively, piling up 13 kills on a .250 hitting percentage. Gintare Mackeviciute produced a match-high 15 kills while Kenzie Hinshaw (21 assists) and Maddi Noble (20 assists) each performed well while sharing duties at setter.

Defensively, Brooke Gyori tied a match-high with 16 digs today while Justine Walker swatted a match-best six blocks at the net for the Skyhawks, who outhit North Alabama by a .152 to .146 margin but combined to make 53 errors (30 attack, 12 service, 11 blocking) on the day.

The Skyhawks officially open the 2018 campaign at the Cardinal Classic in Louisville, Kentucky August 24-25. UT Martin faces off against host Louisville and IUPUI on Day 1 of the tournament before taking on Southern Illinois on Day 2.

