The UT Martin volleyball team takes on the North Alabama Lions in an exhibition match at Skyhawk Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon at 3:00.

The match is the only preseason exhibition for UTM.

The 2018 roster includes seven returners and six newcomers as head coach Jaclynn Wilson enters her fourth season at the helm of the Skyhawk program.

Seniors Megan Fair and Brooke Gyori are projected to be top returners for UT Martin. Fair paced the squad with 886 attempts while logging the starting nod in all 29 matches last season. She was named adidas OVC Newcomer of the Week twice last season while ranking second on the team in kills (278) and digs (247). Gyori’s 470 digs in 2017 ranked as the ninth-highest single-season total in school history. She became just the fifth different player in Skyhawk history to win adidas OVC Defensive Player of the Week accolades last season on her way to a 4.48 digs per set average (ranking fourth in the OVC).

North Alabama is in its inaugural Division I season, as the Lions will compete in the Atlantic Sun Conference in 2018. First-year head coach Bob White oversees a roster that includes six returners and 11 newcomers as North Alabama is coming off a 27-8 record in 2017. Senior setter Jayden Davila-McClary handed out 11.80 assists per set to go along with 383 digs last season, chalking up an AVCA All-South Region honorable mention.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...