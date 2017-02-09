Despite trailing for over 30 minutes in the contest, a layup by Janekia Mason with 0.9 seconds to play in the contest proved to be the difference as the University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball team posted a thrilling 74-72 victory over Eastern Illinois on Wednesday night.

The Skyhawks (8-17, 5-7 OVC) picked up their fourth win in the last five games behind a balanced scoring effort to avenge an early conference overtime road loss at Eastern Illinois back in January. Four different players scored in double figures for UT Martin led by the play of four-time reigning OVC Newcomer of the Week Ashton Feldhaus who poured in 21 points and seven rebounds to lead the Skyhawks in both categories.

Sophomore Myah Taylor tossed in 17 points – including 13 in the second quarter alone – to rank second on the team while Mason tallied 12 points and six rebounds, including the game’s ultimate game-winner. Freshman Kendall Spray rounded out the Skyhawks in double figures with 11 points and five assists.

“I thought they outplayed us, winning almost every category but I give our kids credit because they figured out a way to win,” said UT Martin head coach Kevin McMillan. “We still weren’t very consistent, but they found a way. You see flashes of consistency. I just hope it’s enough to propel us where we are a factor. We could wake up tomorrow and figure this thing out and cause people some problems.”

Eastern Illinois (8-16, 4-8 OVC) dropped a hard-fought decision despite leading in the contest for over 30 minutes. The Panthers shot 53.7 percent from the field while outrebounding the Skyhawks by 10 on the boards. Junior Grace Lennox led all players on the evening with 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Zharia Lenoir tossed in 18 points of her own while Allison Van Dyke chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.

