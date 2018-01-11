Forecasters say the Ken-Tenn area will be seeing their first winter precipitation of the year tonight and Friday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for midnight Thursday until 9:00 on Friday night.

Meteorologist Jim Belles, with the National Weather Service in Memphis, spoke with Thunderbolt News about the approaching weather system.

Belles said the issue forecasters are watching now, is what type of precipitation will fall, and how much the accumulation will be.

With many local residents experiencing the devastating affects of an ice storm, Belles was asked about the potential affects of overnight freezing rain.

Belles said area high school and middle school basketball games scheduled for tonight will not be affected by the storm, with temperatures staying above freezing until the late overnight hours.