Smoking is now prohibited in public housing across Tennessee.

The smoke-free rule began yesterday, and according to the Tennessee Department of Health, is part of a larger plan to decrease building maintenance and smoke-related damage costs, reduce the risk of accidental fires, and create healthier environments by reducing exposure to secondhand smoke.

The ban prohibits smoking tobacco products in all indoor common areas, administrative offices, living units, and outdoor areas within 25 feet of the public housing buildings.

The smoke-free rule excludes residents living in homes under the Housing Choice Voucher Program, formerly known as Section 8.

On July 1, UT Martin officially became smoke-free on its main campus and all extended university properties.

