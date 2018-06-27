The University of Tennessee at Martin is still enrolling incoming freshman students for two upcoming Summer Orientation and Registration sessions.

Students must have received an official acceptance letter from the university to attend the orientation dates of July 13th and 23rd.

Registration fee is $45 per student and $20 per additional guest, including parents, guardians, siblings and friends.

No tuition or fee payments are due until the first week of classes.

All incoming freshmen are required to attend a SOAR session to register for fall semester classes, with the assistance of faculty members in their chosen fields of study.

Each session will begin with a check-in and administrative fair at 8:00, with the days activities to include discussions on topics such as housing, purchasing textbooks, student organizations, and Greek life.

All attending freshmen students will also register for their Fall semester classes.

UT-Martin will also hold a specialized session for transfer and adult students on July 20th.